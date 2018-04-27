สหภาพพยาบาลไทยชวนรณรงค์วันพยาบาลสากล

On February 15, Seon-wook Park, a young nurses working at the Asan Medical Centre in Seoul committee suicide by throwing herself from the top of an apartment building near the hospital. In the suicide note Park left, she pointed to work-related stress, including long working hours and harassment by superiors, as the reasons for the desperate decision to take her life. Like other nurses at the hospital, Park worked work up to 16 hours at a time including shifts that went from evening until the next morning. Despite being in the intensive care unit, she was expected to take care of three patients at once. Park also experienced neglected and verbal mistreatment from her instructor. This tragic incident has caused significant alarm among the Korean public, because it has called attention to the poor working conditions at Asan Medical Centre and other hospitals like it. In particular, nurses around the country have come forward to express their empathy for Park and to speak about their own experiences of low nurse-patient ratios, long hours, poor conditions and unfair treatment. The Korean Public Service and Transport Workers Union Healthcare Workers Solidarity Division has come together with Park’s family and civil society organisations to fight for justice for Park. PLEASE JOIN this campaign to take photo (selfie or group) or make a video (less than 30 seconds) solidairy message and send to: kptu.intl@gmail.com. The message can include condolence for the family, support for a struggle for better conditions for nurses and/or mention of similar experiences in your country. If possible, please send the image/video by next Wed. (May 3) to be included in our outreach video.