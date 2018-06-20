แอมเนสตี้กดดันนายกอังกฤษวิจารณ์ปัญหาสิทธิมนุษยชนไทยในการเดินทางมาเยือนของประยุทธ์

เคท อัลเลน ผอ. แอมเนสตี้ สหราชอาณาจักรแถลงว่า เทเรซา เมย์ นายกฯ อังกฤษ ต้องไม่เกรงใจและวิจารณ์อย่างตรงไปตรงมา เมื่อประณามสถานการณ์ที่เลวร้ายด้านสิทธิมนุษยชนในไทย อัดเรื่องการคุกคามฝ่ายตรงข้าม กำหนดข้อห้ามทางการเมืองและรื้อฟื้นโทษประหาร

“ช่วงสี่ปีหลังรัฐประหาร รัฐบาลทหารไทยได้ออกมาตรการควบคุมอย่างเข้มงวดมากขึ้นในประเทศ รวมทั้งการออกกฎหมายเพื่อขัดขวางผู้วิพากษ์วิจารณ์ และขู่ให้ประชาชนหวาดกลัวจนต้องยอมจำนน และในสัปดาห์นี้เอง ประเทศไทยมีการประหารชีวิตเป็นครั้งแรกในรอบเกือบทศวรรษ ถือเป็นสัญญาณบ่งชี้ถึงความถดถอยด้านสิทธิมนุษยชนในประเทศ การประชุมระดับสูงเช่นนี้ ไม่ควรเป็นเพียงการเจรจาค้าขายด้วยการเซ็นเช็คและทำใบสั่งซื้อ หรือเพียงเพื่อหาความตกลงทางการค้ามาชดเชยผลกระทบด้านธุรกิจภายหลังการออกจากสหภาพยุโรปของอังกฤษ อังกฤษต้องไม่ยอมแลกเปลี่ยนความสามารถในการวิพากษ์วิจารณ์ต่อการปฏิบัติด้านสิทธิมนุษยชนอย่างเลวร้าย กับผลประโยชน์ใดๆ”

ก่อนหน้านี้รัฐบาลสหราชอาณาจักรเน้นย้ำถึงความประสงค์ในการเจรจาทางการค้ากับประเทศไทย

แอมเนสตี้ย้ำว่า เทเรซา เมย์ อย่าพูดแสดงข้อกังวลด้านสิทธิมนุษยชนเท่านั้น แต่ควรลงรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนต่อ พล.อ.ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา นายกฯ ของไทย ทั้งนี้เพื่อใช้เป็นหลักฐานกดดันให้เขาต้องรับผิดชอบต่อพันธกิจที่แสดงไว้ให้ได้



ในแถลงการณ์ขององค์กรแอมเนสตี้ยังได้ลงรายละเอียดประเด็นปัญหาสิทธิมนุษยชนในไทย 3 ข้อ คือ

สิทธิมนุษยชนถูกคุกคาม

นักกิจกรรม ผู้สื่อข่าว นักการเมือง นักกฎหมายสิทธิมนุษยชน และนักปกป้องสิทธิมนุษยชน ต่างถูกจับกุม ควบคุมตัวและดำเนินคดีอย่างสม่ำเสมอ สืบเนื่องจากการแสดงความเห็นเกี่ยวกับรัฐบาลและราชวงศ์อย่างสงบ ประเทศไทยมีกฎหมาย “หมิ่นพระบรมเดชานุภาพ” ที่เข้มงวด ซึ่งเอาผิดกับความเห็นใดๆ ที่ถูกมองว่าเป็นการวิพากษ์วิจารณ์ราชวงศ์ กฎหมายเหล่านี้ได้ถูกใช้เพื่อดำเนินคดีและคุมขังผู้วิพากษ์วิจารณ์รัฐบาล

ทางการไทยยังคงใช้มาตรการควบคุมจำกัดจนเกินกว่าเหตุต่อเสรีภาพในการแสดงออก การชุมนุมอย่างสงบ และการสมาคม นอกจากนั้น ยังเพิ่มบทบาทของทหารในการบริหารงานยุติธรรม ซึ่งเห็นได้จากการให้อำนาจเจ้าพนักงานทหารในการจับกุมและควบคุมตัว และการดำเนินคดีพลเรือนในศาลทหาร ซึ่งเป็นภัยคุกคามต่อสิทธิที่จะมีอิสรภาพและความมั่นคงของบุคคลและสิทธิที่จะได้รับการพิจารณาคดีอย่างเป็นธรรม

ข้อห้ามทางการเมือง

ทางการไทยปฏิเสธที่จะยกเลิกคำสั่งห้ามจัดกิจกรรมทางการเมือง ก่อนการเลือกตั้งที่คาดว่าจะมีขึ้นในปี 22562 หลังจากรัฐประหาร มีการควบคุมตัวบุคคลหลายร้อยคนเพื่อให้เข้ารับ “การปรับทัศนคติ” ซึ่งเป็นการลงโทษเชิงบังคับรูปแบบหนึ่ง โดยมีเป้าหมายเป็นผู้ที่ถูกมองว่าวิพากษ์วิจารณ์รัฐบาล และพวกเขายังต้องยอมรับเงื่อนไขที่เข้มงวดเพื่อแลกกับการปล่อยตัวออกมา

นับแต่เข้าสู่อำนาจ รัฐบาลทหารได้ปราบปรามเสรีภาพในการแสดงออกอย่างสม่ำเสมอ รวมทั้งการใช้กฎหมายที่ควบคุมจำกัด การออกกฎหมายและคำสั่งใหม่ ๆ ที่จำกัดการใช้สิทธิอย่างเข้มงวด

การรื้อฟื้นโทษประหารชีวิต

วันจันทร์ที่ผ่านมา ทางการไทยได้ประหารชีวิตชายวัย 26 ปีที่ถูกศาลตัดสินว่ามีความผิดฐานฆ่าผู้อื่นโดยทารุณ นับเป็นการประหารชีวิตครั้งแรกตั้งแต่เดือนสิงหาคม 2552 จากตัวเลขของกระทรวงยุติธรรมเมื่อเดือนมีนาคม 2561 ระบุว่า ไทยมีนักโทษประหารอยู่จำนวน 510 คน เป็นผู้หญิง 94 คน ในจำนวนนี้ 193 คนเป็นนักโทษเด็ดขาดที่ผ่านกระบวนการอุทธรณ์คดีหมดสิ้นแล้ว เชื่อว่ากว่าครึ่งหนึ่งของนักโทษเหล่านี้ต้องโทษประหารในคดียาเสพติด

‘In the four years since the coup, the Thai military have tightened their stranglehold on the country, issuing new laws to gag critics and scare people into submission’ – Kate Allen

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit (Wednesday 20 June) from the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Amnesty International has called on Theresa May to convey her deep concern at the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

Amnesty has repeatedly condemned the imposition of a restrictive human rights environment in Thailand since the 2014 coup, which brought to power the National Council for Peace and Order under Prime Minister and military General Prayut Chan-O- Cha.

Amnesty said the meeting is an opportunity to raise significant human rights concerns about the country, in particular those relating to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, which has involved the detention and prosecution of hundreds of individuals. Amnesty also called on Mrs May to condemn the first execution in Thailand since 2009, which was carried out on Monday.

Amnesty International UK Director Kate Allen said:

“Theresa May mustn’t mince her words when she condemns the woeful state of human rights in Thailand. She must convey tghat this requires the Thai government’s urgent action, regardless of their plans for elections.

“Just this week Thailand used the death penalty for the first time in nearly a decade, a grim sign of the country’s human rights decline.

“In the four years since the coup, the Thai military have tightened their stranglehold on the country, MISUSING THE criminal justice system to gag critics and scare people into submission.

“These sorts of high-level meetings shouldn’t just be about getting out the cheque books and order forms. In the scramble to secure business deals, Britain mustn’t trade away its ability to speak out about appalling human rights violations.”

The UK Government has previously highlighted its pursuit of trade deals with Thailand.

Amnesty said that Theresa May should go beyond merely saying she had raised human rights concerns and give details of the specifics of the discussion, including the response of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha so that he can be held to any commitments made.

Human rights under attack

Activists, journalists, politicians, human rights lawyers and human rights defenders are routinely arrested, detained and prosecuted for peacefully expressing opinions about the government and monarchy. Strict “lèse-majesté” laws that criminalise comment deemed critical of the royal family and have also been used to prosecute and imprison government critics.

The Thai authorities continue to impose excessive restrictions on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. In addition, the expanded role of the military in the administration of justice as evidenced by arrests and detention by military personnel and the trial of civilians in military courts – has been detrimental to the right to liberty and security of the person and the right to a fair trial.

Political ban

The Thai authorities are refusing to lift the ban on political activities ahead of elections scheduled for 2019. Hundreds of individuals detained after the coup for ‘attitude adjustment’ - a form of coercive punishment targeting perceived critics of the government, are bound by restrictive conditions of release.

. Since coming to power the ruling junta has routinely repressed freedom of expression, including by USING existing repressive legislation and introducing new laws and orders heavily restricting the exercise of rights.

Resumption of death penalty

On Monday Thailand executed a 26-year-old man convicted of aggravated murder, in the country’s first execution since August 2009. [not important here – my opinion] Figures provided by the Ministry of Justice in March 2018 state that 510 people, including 94 women, were on death row of whom 193 had exhausted all final appeals. More than half are believed to have been sentenced for drug-related offences.

