กวีประชาไท: ค้อนปีศาจ/The Evil's Hammer

<------: ค้อนระยำได้กำเนิด
<------: เป็นหุ่นเชิดแห่งเหี้ยห่า
<------: สร้างกฎตายหลายมาตรา
<------: ใช้เข่นฆ่าความชอบธรรม
<<-----------: เห็นตาชั่งตั้งสง่า
<<------------: ฝูงเหี้ยห่ารุมขย้ำ
<<------------: ใต้หมอกควันอันมืดดำ
<<------------: คนชอกช้ำจึ่งชิงชัง
<<<----------------: ค้อนทุบตีตามประสงค์
<<<----------------: เป้าหมายตรงตามคำสั่ง
<<<----------------: กำเนิดเสียงทั่วเวียงวัง
<<<----------------: กระหึ่มดังทั้งดินแดน
<<<<-------------------: ตาชั่งล้มระเนระนาด
<<<<<-------------------: ค้อนพิฆาตนั้นหนักแน่น
<<<<<-------------------: กระเทือนก้องถึงกลางแกน
<<<<-------------------: ความคับแค้นยากคำนวณ
<<<----------------: ค้อนบ้าคลั่งไม่ยั้งหยุด
<<<----------------: เปรียบประดุจการแดกด่วน
<<<----------------: ออกคำสั่งตั้งกระบวน
<<<----------------: บัญชาศึกบัลลังก์มาร
<<-----------: ตาชั่งแหลกล่มสลาย
<<-----------: ความฉิบหายมหาศาล
<<-----------: อำนาจรัฐเข้าจัดการ
<<-----------: ยิ่งร้อนร่านด้วยไฟลน
<------: ค้อนปีศาจประเลงลั่น
<------: กำหนดวันประกาศผล
<------: เปิดสงครามประชาชน
<------: ด้วยเล่ห์กลบรรลุกาม
The Evil's Hammer
___________ It was forged in the heat of hell fire
___________ It was born by Evil's desired
___________ It was destined to rule this land
___________ It was controlled by the invisible hand
The Evil's Hammer, what we all know
Year after year, it's power grow
Greedy swallows the fire from hell
It's vicious more than words can tell
_______ Hellish demons written the law
_______ They've forged the sharpest and cruelest claw
_______ The Evil's Hammer now fierce and cruel
_______ The peasants jailed under their rules
The hatred killed the land of smile
The raged demons are filled with fire
Freedom and Justice are just the words
Fraternity, they never heard
___________ The Evil's hammer now rule this land
___________ Under the shade of cruelly man
___________ The peasants sing their tragic song
___________ Their tribulation is far too long
Slowly dying, the puppeteer
All adherents struggling in fear
The power game is just begin
The peasants know, it's time to win.
