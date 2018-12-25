กวีประชาไท: ค้อนปีศาจ/The Evil's Hammer

The Evil's Hammer



___________ It was forged in the heat of hell fire

___________ It was born by Evil's desired

___________ It was destined to rule this land

___________ It was controlled by the invisible hand

The Evil's Hammer, what we all know

Year after year, it's power grow

Greedy swallows the fire from hell

It's vicious more than words can tell

_______ Hellish demons written the law

_______ They've forged the sharpest and cruelest claw

_______ The Evil's Hammer now fierce and cruel

_______ The peasants jailed under their rules

The hatred killed the land of smile

The raged demons are filled with fire

Freedom and Justice are just the words

Fraternity, they never heard

___________ The Evil's hammer now rule this land

___________ Under the shade of cruelly man

___________ The peasants sing their tragic song

___________ Their tribulation is far too long

Slowly dying, the puppeteer

All adherents struggling in fear

The power game is just begin

The peasants know, it's time to win.