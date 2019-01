สุรพศ ทวีศักดิ์: รัฐโลกวิสัยเป็นกลางทางศาสนาจริงหรือ

[3] ดู Disestablish the Church, https://www.secularism.org.uk/disestablishment/?fbclid=IwAR2QVl-cJFf_mLLKkCFQGvYGAxRMkW1xvUZeEg5nKi94zgmqvvA1UXoQUI0

[4] ดู Bishop wants to see a Theocratic dictatorship imposed, https://www.skeptical-science.com/religion/bishop-theocratic-dictatorship-imposed