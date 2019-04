[19] โปรดดูอย่างเช่น พัชรินทร์ ณวิชัย, Ethnic Group Livelihood Strategies and State Integration: Moken and the Hill People in Negotiation with the State (2551); Sun Mee Lee, Construction of Moken Identity in Thailand: a Case of Kuraburi (2552), Patcharin Nawichai’s Ethnic Group Livelihood Strategies and State Integration: Moken and the Hill People in Negotiation with the State (2551); Reiner Guergin, “Contested Rights of Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples in the context of the Biocultural Turn in Environment and Development Discourses” (2556); Micah F. Morton, Reframing the Boundaries of Indigeneity: State-Based Ontologies and Assertions of Distinction and Compatibility in Thailand (2560)