กวีประชาไท: Shit, I can not breathe.

Submitted on Mon, 2020-06-08 15:48

ฝุ่นเมืองลุง
06/06/63

 

Stand Up for The Democracy
Take A Knee for Abuse/Excess of Power
Walk Forward for Basic Right/Human Dignity, Madam/Sir
Don't on your knees in front of The Crime by State

บทความ
การเมือง
วัฒนธรรม
กวีประชาไท
ฝุ่นเมืองลุง

