เครือข่ายจับตาบรรษัทข้ามชาติเอเชีย ออกแถลงการณ์สมานฉันท์การต่อสู้ของประชาชนชาวไทย

เครือข่ายจับตาบรรษัทข้ามชาติเอเชีย ออกแถลงการณ์ประณามรัฐบาลไทยที่ดำเนินการปราบปรามขบวนการเรียกร้องประชาธิปไตยอย่างต่อเนื่อง เรียกร้องยุติประกาศสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉิน ยุติการปกครองของระบอบทหารและจัดการเลือกตั้งที่บริสุทธิ์ยุติธรรม และยกเลิกกฎหมายปราบปรามทั้งหมด รวมทั้งกฎหมายหมิ่นพระบรมเดชานุภาพ

21 ต.ค.2563 ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับแจ้งว่า เครือข่ายจับตาบรรษัทข้ามชาติเอเชีย (ATNC Monitoring Network) ออกแถลงการณ์เกี่ยวกับสถานการณ์ทางการเมืองและการปราบปรามจับกุมดำเนินคดีผู้ประท้วงรัฐบาลและเรียนร้องปฏิรูปสถาบันกษัตริย์ของประเทศไทยขณะนี้ ในชื่อ 'แถลงการณ์สมานฉันท์การต่อสู้ของประชาชนชาวไทย' ประณามรัฐบาลไทยที่ดำเนินการปราบปรามขบวนการเรียกร้องประชาธิปไตยอย่างต่อเนื่อง

พร้อมทั้งเรียกร้อง ยุติประกาศสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉินและหยุดปราบปรามการประท้วงเพื่อประชาธิปไตย ปล่อยตัวนักเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อประชาธิปไตยและนักโทษการเมืองทั้งหมด หยุดการข่มขู่ คุกคามนักเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อประชาธิปไตย ยุติการปกครองของระบอบทหารและจัดการเลือกตั้งที่บริสุทธิ์ยุติธรรม และยกเลิกกฎหมายปราบปรามทั้งหมด รวมทั้งกฎหมายหมิ่นพระบรมเดชานุภาพ

รายละเอียดแถลงการณ์ภาษาไทยและอังกฤษมีดังนี้

แถลงการณ์สมานฉันท์การต่อสู้ของประชาชนชาวไทย จากเครือข่ายจับตาบรรษัทข้ามชาติเอเชีย (ATNC Monitoring Network)

คลื่นการชุมนุมประท้วงที่ลุกฮืออย่างต่อเนื่องและกว้างขวางในประเทศไทยในช่วงหลายเดือนที่ผ่านมา มีผู้คนหลายแสนคนเข้าร่วมซึ่งส่วนใหญ่เป็นนักเรียนนักศึกษา เป็นการชุมนุมประท้วงตามท้องถนนเพื่อสอนนายกรัฐมนตรี ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชาว่าประชาธิปไตยคืออะไร อดีตนายพลที่ออกกฎระเบียบต่อต้านประชาธิปไตยและประชาชนที่คิดต่างเป็นประจำ

ผู้ประท้วงรู้สึกเหลืออดเหลือทนกับการบริหารประเทศที่ล้มเหลว การทุจริตและทำลายประชาธิปไตย อันเป็นโรคเรื้อรังที่มาจากความไร้ความสามารถของรัฐบาลทหาร การชุมนุมประท้วงเรียกร้องให้มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่สำคัญต่อโครงสร้างอำนาจของประเทศไทย 3 ประการ คือ ยุบสภา เขียนรัฐธรรมนูญฉบับใหม่ และหยุดการคุกคามข่มขู่ผู้ประท้วง

การประท้วง ณ วันนี้เป็นความต่อเนื่องของการต่อสู้ทางการเมืองที่เกิดขึ้นก่อนหน้า โดยเฉพาะขบวนการที่เป็นที่ดึงดูดความสนใจของประชาคมโลก นั่นคือการเคลื่อนไหวของคนเสื้อแดงเมื่อปี 2553 กระนั้น ท่าทีปฏิกิริยาของรัฐบาลประยุทธ์ยังคงเหมือนเดิมและคาดเดาได้ คือ สั่งปราบปรามอย่างรุนแรง ล่าสุด พล.อ. ประยุทธ์ประกาศสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉินร้ายแรงในเขตกรุงเทพฯ เพื่อปิดปากประชาชน กรุงเทพฯ จึงกลายเป็นสมรภูมิการต่อสู้ระหว่างตำรวจป่าเถื่อนกับผู้ประท้วง ทั้งตำรวจและทหารเปรียบเสมือนผู้ไล่ล่ากลุ่มผู้ประท้วง พวกเขาคุกคาม ทุบตี และจับกุมโดยไม่ยับยั้งชั่งใจ

ตามที่ศูนย์ทนายความเพื่อสิทธิมนุษยชนระบุว่า เมื่อวันที่ 18 ตุลาคมที่ผ่านมา ผู้ประท้วงจำนวน 81 คนซึ่งมีภูมิหลังแตกต่างกัน เช่น เป็นการ์ด นักศึกษา และคนขับรถขนของถูกจับกุม และนักเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อประชาธิปไตยหลายคนที่ถูกจับกุมไม่ได้รับการประกันตัว เช่น

เอกชัย หงส์กังวาน (อดีตนักโทษคดีหมิ่นฯ ) จตุภัทร์ บุญภัทรรักษา (นักปกป้องสิทธิมนุษยชนและอดีตนักโทษคดีหมิ่นฯ ) ภาณุพงศ์ จาดนอก (แกนนำนักกิจกรรมเยาวชน) ปนัสยา สิทธิจิรวัฒนกุล (ผู้นำนักศึกษา) พริษฐ์ ชิวารักษ์ (ผู้นำนักศึกษา) สมยศ พฤกษาเกษมสุข (นักเคลื่อนไหวด้านสิทธิแรงงานและอดีตนักโทษคดีหมิ่นฯ )

เราขอประณามรัฐบาลไทยที่ดำเนินการปราบปรามขบวนการเรียกร้องประชาธิปไตยอย่างต่อเนื่อง

เราขอยืนหยัดสมานฉันท์กับขบวนการประท้วงในประเทศไทยและขอเรียกร้องให้รัฐไทย

ยุติประกาศสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉินและหยุดปราบปรามการประท้วงเพื่อประชาธิปไตย ปล่อยตัวนักเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อประชาธิปไตยและนักโทษการเมืองทั้งหมด หยุดการข่มขู่ คุกคามนักเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อประชาธิปไตย ยุติการปกครองของระบอบทหารและจัดการเลือกตั้งที่บริสุทธิ์ยุติธรรม ยกเลิกกฎหมายปราบปรามทั้งหมด รวมทั้งกฎหมายหมิ่นพระบรมเดชานุภาพ

รายนามองค์กรสนับสนุน

Korean House for International Solidarity (KHIS), Korea Asia Monitor Resource Centre (AMRC), Hong Kong Sedane Labour Resource Centre (LIPS), Indonesia Printing, media and information workers union (PPMI), Bekasi, Indonesia Bandung Legal Aid, Indonesia Street Library, Nunukan, Indonesia Solidaritas Perempuan, Jakarta, Indonesia Solidaritas Perempuan Anging Mammiri, Indonesia Transnational Palm Oil Labour Solidarity (TPOLS), Network Worker’s Initiative, Kolkata, India Joy Hernandez, labor rights and tax justice activist, Philippines Apo Leong, labor rights activist, Hong Kong Bruce Van Hois, labor rights activist, Hong Kong Suisse Solidar, Hong Kong office Textile and Garment Workers Federation (TGWF), Bangladesh Globalization Monitor, Hong Kong Serve the People Association (SPA), Taiwan Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor, Malaysia North South Initiative, Malaysia Centre for Worker Education, India Center for Alliance of Labor and Human Rights (CENTRAL), Cambodia

ATNC statement in solidarity with the people of Thailand

An ongoing wave of protests has swept Thailand in recent months. Hundreds of thousands of people, mainly students, have taken to the streets to teach Prime Minister Prayut Chan-0-Cha what democracy is. The former general has regularly imposed anti-democratic measures on the dissident people of Thailand.

Protesters are fed-up with how the country has been run. Corruption and shrinking democratic space, among others, are chronic diseases caused by the incompetence of the military government. The movement has been calling for three significant changes to Thailand’s power structure: the dissolution of parliament, the rewriting of the military-drafted constitution, and an end to the intimidation of dissidents.

The protest today is a continuation of the resistance that happened long before, especially the one that caught the attention of the international community, namely the Red Shirt movement in 2010. However, the reaction of Prayut's regime was predictable, ordering the brutal crackdown of the movement. Now Prayut has imposed a state of emergency in an effort to silence the voice of the people. Bangkok is becoming a real battleground between the savage police and the movement. Both police and military are like predators hunting protesters: they beat, raid, and arrest without restraint.

According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), by 18 October, there are 81 protestors with different background, for instance, guards, students and truck drivers that have been arrested. Several pro-democracy activists have been arrested denied bail such as,

Ekkachai Hongkangwan (former lèse-majesté prisoner)

Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (human rights defender and former lèse-majesté prisoner)

Panupong Jadnork (young activist leader)

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (student leader)

Parit Chiwarak (student leader)

Somyot Pruksakasemsuk (labour activist and former lèse-majesté prisoner)

We, Asian Transnational Corporations (ATNC) Monitoring Network strongly condemn the government of Thailand for the ongoing crackdown on the pro-democracy movement.

We stand in solidarity with the protest movement in Thailand and demand:

Lift the state of emergency and end the crackdown on pro-democracy protests Release the pro-democracy activists and all political prisoners Stop the intimidation against pro-democracy activists End the military rules and hold a fair election Repeal repressive laws including the lèse-majesté law

Endorsed by: